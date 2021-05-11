Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 101,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.36. 817,209 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average of $117.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.