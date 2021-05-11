Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.40. 131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.39. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $195.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.