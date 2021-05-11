Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 21,633 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.4% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

