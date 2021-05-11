Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the quarter. Tekla Life Sciences Investors accounts for about 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQL traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,861. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

