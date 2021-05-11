Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after buying an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,440,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.15. 2,508,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,482,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average is $124.27. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

