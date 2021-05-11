Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.27.

NYSE:FND opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $113,887,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $76,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after buying an additional 413,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

