Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.29.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 270.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 167,720 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.