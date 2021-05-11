Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLR. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

FLR traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. 12,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,204. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 634.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 276,475 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth about $461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

