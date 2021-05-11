Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $133.77. 3,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,924. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.33 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

