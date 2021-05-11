Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 182.5% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $672,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

MO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. 238,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,840,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

