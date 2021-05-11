Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $296,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 761,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 429,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

