Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $53.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 9.5% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $53,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,916,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.61. The stock had a trading volume of 257,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,185. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $142.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.21.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

