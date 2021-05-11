Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 576,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after purchasing an additional 64,331 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.03. 180,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,626,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

