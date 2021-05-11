Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. 3,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. (FBRC) initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

