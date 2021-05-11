Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Fortive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Fortive by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fortive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Fortive by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTV opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,989. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

