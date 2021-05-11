Fountain Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $759,026.14 and $6,851.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00083790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00060640 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00107322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.37 or 0.00797387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.19 or 0.09084154 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.