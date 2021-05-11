FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Declares GBX 0.80 Dividend

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FRP opened at GBX 129.74 ($1.70) on Tuesday. FRP Advisory Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £315.52 million and a P/E ratio of 35.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRP. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on FRP Advisory Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

