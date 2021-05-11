Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.86.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Futu stock traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 242,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,072,231. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15. Futu has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.60 and a beta of 1.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,138 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,239,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 929,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Futu by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.