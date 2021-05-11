Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Futu stock traded up $8.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 242,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,072,231. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15. Futu has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,336,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,138 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,239,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 929,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Futu by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 764,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,311,000 after purchasing an additional 644,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

