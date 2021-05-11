FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $34.61 on Monday. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

