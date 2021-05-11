FY2021 EPS Estimates for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Reduced by Analyst

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

FLMN opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $417.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

