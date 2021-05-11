FY2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Boosted by William Blair

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

Shares of RVLV opened at $48.16 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

