FY2022 Earnings Estimate for IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for IMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get IMI alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMIAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $44.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.