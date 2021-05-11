FY2023 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Raised by Analyst

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.16.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

