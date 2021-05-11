Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) Increases Dividend to GBX 28 Per Share

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Gamesys Group’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GYS opened at GBX 1,918 ($25.06) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,918.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,415.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.54. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 31.25. Gamesys Group has a 52 week low of GBX 780 ($10.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,005 ($26.20).

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GYS. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Gamesys Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,878 ($24.54) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.