Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $231.16 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,267 shares of company stock worth $19,218,666 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

