Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GTES. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

GTES traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 960,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,355. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

