Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,821. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

