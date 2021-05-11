General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the highest is $2.65. General Dynamics reported earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

GD traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, hitting $191.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.04. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $129.11 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

