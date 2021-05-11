Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93-3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.Genpact also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.270-2.300 EPS.

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of G traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.88. 1,933,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,137. Genpact has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,447. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

