George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WNGRF. Desjardins increased their price target on George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. George Weston currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.40.

WNGRF opened at $95.19 on Friday. George Weston has a 1 year low of $68.47 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 1.71%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

