Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%.

NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 2,772,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,169. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several analysts have commented on GERN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

