GFS Advisors LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock valued at $530,603,599. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $5.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.86. 439,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,529,242. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.79 and a 200 day moving average of $279.35. The stock has a market cap of $856.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

