GFS Advisors LLC Sells 4,036 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GFS Advisors LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 598,274 shares of company stock worth $45,106,551 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 190,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,084. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

