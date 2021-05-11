Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Reduced by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 80.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,589 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 49.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 34.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 436,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $80.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

