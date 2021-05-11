Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post $33.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.47 million and the highest is $33.82 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $139.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $141.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $154.50 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $159.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.19. 215,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,624. The stock has a market cap of $770.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.