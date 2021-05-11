Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

GOOD traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,624. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $746.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.