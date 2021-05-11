Glitch Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.03 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Glitch coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a market capitalization of $69.24 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Glitch has traded up 80.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.00731017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00066853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.69 or 0.00247039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $648.70 or 0.01163891 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00030128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.52 or 0.00723983 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 68,138,231 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

