Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Upgraded at TheStreet

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $29.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

