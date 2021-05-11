Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.41 million, a PE ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 272,261 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 902,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

