Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.41 million, a PE ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

