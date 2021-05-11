Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $195.31 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

