Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.870-8.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.55 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,001. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

