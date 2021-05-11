Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Globe Life by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $1,430,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock worth $19,275,259. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of GL opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

