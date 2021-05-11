Glynn Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,048 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 5.6% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $58,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP traded down $16.89 on Tuesday, hitting $1,063.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,949. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,148.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,143.98. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $685.00 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

