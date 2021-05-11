Glynn Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glynn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 3.3% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $489.86. The stock had a trading volume of 86,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $217.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $524.85 and its 200-day moving average is $519.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

