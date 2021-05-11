Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Cowen

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gogo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

GOGO opened at $11.36 on Monday. Gogo has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gogo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gogo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

