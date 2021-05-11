Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $18,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

GSIE stock opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.