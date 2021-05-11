Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. 5,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,917.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,914 shares of company stock valued at $310,344. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

