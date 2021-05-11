Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) were up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 2,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDFF shares. Desjardins lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goodfood Market in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

