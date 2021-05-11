Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

